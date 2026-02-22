US economy grows 1.4 percent in Q4 2025, below forecasts

22 February 2026 20:09 (UTC+04:00)

The US economy has expanded by 1.4% in the last quarter of 2025, while market expectation was at around 3%, AzerNEWS reports citing Anadolu Agency.

In the third quarter, the country's GDP has increased by 4.4%, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reminded on Friday.

The bureau said: "The contributors to the increase in real GDP in the fourth quarter were increases in consumer spending and investment.

"These movements were partly offset by decreases in government spending and exports. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, decreased."

The BEA also said that the deceleration in the fourth quarter, versus the previous quarter, reflected downturns in government spending and exports and a deceleration in consumer spending that were partly offset by an acceleration in investment.

The decrease in imports was smaller than in the prior quarter.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday on US based social media platform Truth: "The Democrat Shutdown cost the U.S.A. at least two points in GDP.

"That’s why they are doing it, in mini form, again. No Shutdowns! Also, LOWER INTEREST RATES. 'Two Late' Powell is the WORST!!!"