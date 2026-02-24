Nearly 80 kg of marijuana seized at Astara customs checkpoint [PHOTOS]

24 February 2026 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

As a result of operational measures carried out by officers of the Astara Customs Department, a particularly large batch of narcotics has been detected and removed from illegal circulation.

AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Customs Committee, that the drugs were uncovered during a thorough customs inspection of a vehicle transiting through Azerbaijan from Iran to Russia.

The truck was officially transporting a cargo declared as “lettuce.” During the inspection, which involved a canine service dog, customs officers discovered a particularly large quantity of narcotics hidden among the vegetables and disguised to evade customs control.

According to the information, the seized drugs were identified as marijuana, with a total weight of 79 kilograms and 820 grams, including packaging.

The incident is part of Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to combat international drug trafficking routes passing through the region.