President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Estonia
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Estonia Alar Karis, AzerNEWS reports.
"Esteemed Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Estonia – Independence Day.
I believe that the ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Estonia will continue to develop and expand in line with the interests of our peoples.
On this festive day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and the people of Estonia everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.
