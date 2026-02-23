ANAMA destroys 999 explosives in seven days, expands safety in liberated areas

23 February 2026 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

From February 16 to 22, a total of 28 anti-tank mines, 175 anti-personnel mines, and 796 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were discovered and safely neutralized in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

As reported by AzerNEWS, according to the weekly report by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), these findings are part of ongoing humanitarian demining operations in areas previously affected by conflict.

During this period, 1,616.5 hectares of land were successfully cleared of mines and explosive remnants, enhancing safety for local communities and enabling the return of displaced residents.

ANAMA, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the State Border Service (SBS), and four private companies, conducted demining operations in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojali, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as in the newly liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrum, Ashaghi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhacili in the Gazakh district.

These efforts are part of Azerbaijan’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its liberated territories and supporting the return of citizens to their homes.