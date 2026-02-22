Pakistan, US agree to enhance bilateral trade, economic ties, counterterrorism cooperation [PHOTOS]

22 February 2026 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the inaugural meeting of Board of Peace Washington, where both sides agreed to enhance bilateral trade and economic activities as well as mutual cooperation in countering terrorism, AzerNEWS reports citing the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

During the meeting, the two sides underscored the importance of Pakistan-U.S. strategic relations and expressed satisfaction over the momentum and positive trajectory of the partnership, under the leadership of President Trump.

The prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, a press release issued by the PM House Media Wing said on Friday.

The prime minister congratulated President Donald Trump and Secretary Rubio on the successful inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace and reaffirmed that Pakistan was ready to work with the Board of Peace for the implementation of Gaza Peace Plan.

He emphasized the importance of continued high-level engagement between Pakistan and the U.S. to advance common goals in a rapidly evolving global environment.

Meanwhile, in a press statement issued by the US State Department, Secretary Rubio thanked Pakistan for its ongoing support of President Trump’s Peace Plan for Gaza and for participating in the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace as a founding member.

He also offered his condolences for the horrific January 31 attacks in Balochistan and the devastating February 6 bombing in Islamabad, reaffirming the importance of our continued partnership in the fight against terrorism.

The secretary welcomed Pakistan’s participation in the recent Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington.

The officials discussed critical minerals and energy sector development, as well as commercial investment opportunities for American companies.

“Met today with Pakistani Prime Minister (Shehbaz Sharif). Appreciate Pakistan’s ongoing support of @POTUS ’s Peace Plan for Gaza and for joining the Board of Peace. In our meeting, we discussed the importance of our strategic relationship on critical minerals development and counterterrorism,” Rubio said in a social media post on ‘X’.

In response, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also wrote on X to thank Marco Rubio and said “Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with the United States and appreciates the meaningful discussions we had today on advancing peace, cooperation in fighting against terrorism, and expanding bilateral economic and trade ties. We look forward to further strengthening our strategic partnership in all areas of shared interest”.