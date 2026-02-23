Here’s what we know about record buildup of U.S. military assets in Middle East

23 February 2026 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, has arrived in Haifa, marking a key step in the United States’ deployment of its largest-ever carrier strike group to Europe and the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports.

The US Department of Defense has also sent significant air assets to support operations across Europe and the Middle East, highlighting the scale of current military readiness.

US Air Forces Deployed

In Europe/U.S. European Command:

36 F-35

24 F-15

28 F-16

12 F-22

18 KC-46

57+ KC-135

Onboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78):

48+ F/A-18

6+ E/A-18

4+ E-2

2 P-8 (subordinate)

In Middle East/U.S. Central Command:

36 F-15

36 F-16

30 F-35

12 A-10

6 E/A-18G

6 E-3

5 E-11

7 KC-46

20 KC-135

1 U-2

On USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72):

12 F-35

36 F/A-18

6+ E/A-18G

4+ E-2

4+ P-8 (subordinate)

Additional US aircraft, including F-35s, A-10s, tankers, transports, and special operations aircraft, have been observed at Souda Bay, Greece, while at least 60 strike aircraft, including F-35s, have been spotted at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan, some protected in shelters.