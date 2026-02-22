Azerbaijan, Austria foster exchange in music education [PHOTOS]

22 February 2026 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Austria are strengthening ties through collaboration in music education and cultural exchange, AzerNEWS reports.

A high-level meeting on this topic took place between Murad Huseynov, Azerbaijan Deputy Culture Minister, and Wolfram Rosenberger, Director of the Innsbruck City Music School. The discussion also included Leyla Gasimova, head of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center.

The meeting focused on organizing music education programs for children and adolescents, training professional staff, and developing students' skills and knowledge. Both Azerbaijani and Austrian representatives explored initiatives such as hosting local and international competitions at the school level. They also discussed conducting summer and winter music courses, workshops and seminars, scientific conferences, and other experience-sharing programs.

Deputy Minister Huseynov emphasized the role of music education in shaping young people’s worldview and highlighted the long-standing traditions of music schools in Azerbaijan. He noted that exposure to international practices and professional exchange is critical for maintaining the relevance and quality of music education.

Wolfram Rosenberger provided an overview of the Innsbruck City Music School, describing it as the largest music school in Austria, with more than 4,700 students enrolled.

The school offers a broad spectrum of music education, including programs for keyboard, string, wind, percussion, and folk instruments, as well as vocal training and ensemble work. Students also have access to symphonic orchestra, jazz, and rock ensembles, making the school a vibrant cultural institution that integrates students actively into musical life.

During the meeting, participants discussed ways to further develop children' s musical skills, improve school management, and strengthen cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.

Both sides expressed commitment to building a long-term partnership aimed at enhancing the quality of music education and expanding opportunities for students in Azerbaijan and Austria.