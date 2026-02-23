Azernews.Az

Monday February 23 2026

Crypto markets tumble after Trump signals global tariff hike

23 February 2026 12:24 (UTC+04:00)
Crypto markets tumble after Trump signals global tariff hike
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Cryptocurrency markets experienced sharp volatility after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled plans to raise global tariffs to 15 percent, rattling investor sentiment across risk-sensitive assets. Bitcoin has been under sustained pressure in recent months. After surpassing...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more