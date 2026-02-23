Folklore Institute holds discussions on scientific-technical activities [PHOTOS]

23 February 2026 18:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A meeting has been held to discuss the scientific and scientific-technical activities of the Digital Folklore and Artificial Intelligence Department of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Folklore Institute for 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

Hikmat Guliyev, Director of the Folklore Institute and acting head of the Digital Folklore and Artificial Intelligence Department, Doctor of Philology, emphasized that digital transformation processes and the application of artificial intelligence create new tasks and challenges for scientific institutions. He specifically noted the necessity of applying these approaches in the field of folklore studies.

The agenda of the meeting included issues raised at the conference on the "New Digital Architecture of Azerbaijan," chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, and dedicated to the unified action plan. It was highlighted that the formation of a nationwide digital governance model, integration of information resources, and the application of artificial intelligence technologies should be considered priority directions in the work of scientific institutions.

The meeting also discussed the department's scientific and scientific-technical activity plan for 2026. It was noted that the department's priority areas include studying new virtual socio-cultural dynamics created by digital transformations based on socio-anthropological approaches to folklore and researching various aspects of Internet folklore.

Moreover, the development of the architecture of the National Digital Folklore Database, the application of artificial intelligence in research processes, and the analysis of scientific-theoretical issues were identified as key directions in the activity plan.

It was emphasized during the meeting that the department's work is not limited to digitalization and the application of artificial intelligence. It also covers strengthening the integration of electronic scientific information databases across the Institute, as well as organizing seminars and training in this field. The department's activities involve not only scientific researchers but also engineers-programmers and specialists working in electronic information systems management and other technical areas.

Sarkhan Khaveri, Head of the Science and Education Department of the ANAS Presidium, Doctor of Philology; Deputy Director for Scientific Work, Afaq Ramazanova; Scientific Secretary Elchin Abbasov; and other staff emphasized that the tasks facing the department are of significant importance for organizing the Institute's activities at the level of modern challenges and requirements.