Bayern Munich 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt: Kane double enough to secure nervy win

23 February 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Harry Kane netted a brace as Bayern Munich held on for a 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt that moved them nine points clear at the Bundesliga summit, AzerNEWS reports citing beIN Sports.

Bayern had been in control after Kane's goal midway through the second half, but Eintracht fought back, netting twice in the last 13 minutes to set up a nervy ending.

Eintracht failed to clear Alphonso Davies' looping cross, and Alexander Pavlovic met it with a thumping volley, though Kaua Santos should have done better as it trickled under him into the bottom-right corner 16 minutes in.

Kane, who had already seen a tight-angled shot parried, doubled Bayern's lead 20 minutes in, nodding Josip Stanisic's flick-on past Kaua in a crowded box.

Substitute Jonathan Burkardt saw a dink clip the foot of Bayern's left post shortly after the hour, before Kane struck again in the 68th minute. He was afforded too much space outside the area and bent his strike into the bottom-left corner.

But nine minutes later, he clipped Oscar Hojlund while trying to make a clearance inside his own box, with a penalty awarded following a VAR review, and Burkardt coolly converted.

Arnaud Kalimuendo got Eintracht's second with four minutes remaining, profiting from a loose Joshua Kimmich pass across the box as he deflected Min-Jae Kim's rushed clearance into the empty Bayern net, though they could not find a late equaliser.

Kane hit a couple of landmarks last weekend – scoring the 500th goal of his career for club and country as well as netting his 300th goal in the top five European leagues – but his double at the Allianz Arena might prove to be some of the most important.

He has now netted 28 goals in the Bundesliga this term, more than any other player in the competition, and already better than his tally from 2024-25 (26).

Bayern were worthy of their win, having 24 shots worth 2.79 expected goals (xG), with 11 of those on target. They have already scored 85 goals in 23 games this season.

But it is at the back where Vincent Kompany will be worried after the nervy end; Eintracht managed nine shots worth 2.35 xG, scoring with both of their attempts on target in the second half.