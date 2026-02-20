National Library marks anniversary of acclaimed poet [PHOTOS]

20 February 2026 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan National Library has presented a book exhibition titled "People's Poet Nariman Hasanzadeh - 95" and an electronic database titled "Nariman Hasanzadeh" to users, AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibition includes the poet's poems, plays, scientific, literary and critical works, textbooks he authored, translations, books he compiled, and the author of the "Foreword", consultant, reviewer and editor.

Also on display are literature in Azerbaijani and foreign languages ​​about Nariman Hasanzadeh's life, dramaturgy, lyrics, historicity and modernity in his works, aesthetic issues, etc., musical notes composed to his words, and periodical press materials.

The exhibition will last for a week. In the electronic database, the legacy of the People's Poet Nariman Hasanzadeh is presented with full-text resources in the sections "Official Documents", "Life and Creativity", "Prominent Persons About Nariman Hasanzadeh", "What the Poet Said...", "The Poet's Works", "Works Dedicated to the Poet", "Performed Works", "Music Composed to His Poems" and "Photo Gallery".

Those who wish to familiarise themselves with the electronic database can use the following link.

Nariman Hasanzade was born on February 18, 1931, in the settlement of Poylu in the Gazakh district (now the Aghstafa region). His early life was marked by profound personal loss: he lost his father in 1932 at the age of one, and his mother in 1954 when he was twenty-three. He received his primary and secondary education in his native region, where his intellectual curiosity and literary inclination first began to take shape.

In 1949, he entered the Faculty of Philology at the Kirovabad State Pedagogical Institute named after Hasan bey Zardabi, graduating in 1953. Shortly afterward, from 1954 to 1956, he served in the Soviet Army.

Recognizing his emerging literary talent, the Azerbaijan Writers' Union sent him to Moscow to attend the prestigious two-year Higher Literary Courses. After completing the program, he continued his education at the Maxim Gorky Literature Institute, where he studied for five years before returning to Baku with a broadened literary vision and strengthened professional foundation.

Between 1962 and 1965, Hasanzadeh pursued postgraduate studies at the Department of the History of Azerbaijani Literature at Azerbaijan State University.

In 1965, he defended his dissertation on "Azerbaijan–Ukraine Literary Relations," earning the degree of Candidate of Philological Sciences.

His academic achievements were paralleled by an active editorial and cultural career. Beginning in 1962, he worked as a senior editor at the Republic Television and Radio Broadcasting Committee, later serving as editor at the Children and Youth Literature Publishing House, department head at the newspaper Azerbaijan Youth, department head at the journal Azerbaijan, and Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper Literature and Art from 1976 to 1990. He also served as director of the Azerbaijan branch of the USSR Writers' Union Literary Fund.

Hasanzadeh has been honored with numerous state awards for his enduring contribution to literature and culture. In 2005, he was granted the honorary title “People’s Poet of Azerbaijan.” He received the “Sharaf” Order in 2011 and the Istiglal Order in 2021 by decree of President Ilham Aliyev for his exceptional services to Azerbaijani culture and his long and productive public activity.

In 2026, on the occasion of his 95th birthday, he was awarded the prestigious Heydar Aliyev Order for his outstanding contributions to the development of national culture. He has also been a recipient of commemorative distinctions marking major cultural anniversaries, including the 880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi and the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev.

Nariman Hasanzadeh has participated in numerous scientific and literary conferences, poetry symposia, and official state visits across Europe and the East. His poems, including "Without a Homeland," published in Romania, and "Nuru Pasha," featured in several Turkish journals, have reached readers beyond Azerbaijan.

In 2009, at the Kayseri Poetry Days in Turkiye, he was named Poet of the Year and awarded the "Success — 2009" diploma. In 2016, he received the Jafar Jabbarli Prize.

In addition to his literary and governmental roles, Nariman Hasanzadeh remains active in academia as Head of the Department of Language and Social Sciences at the Azerbaijan National Aviation Academy, where he serves as an associate professor and member of the Academic Council.

He was elected a corresponding member of the Azerbaijan section of the International Academy of Sciences in 2002 and became a full academician in 2004.