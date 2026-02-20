Int'l Mugham Center pays tribute to People's Artist Ramiz Guliyev [PHOTOS]

20 February 2026 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

International Mugham Center has hosted a memorial evening dedicated to People's Artist, State Prize laureate, holder of the "Shohrat" and "Sharaf" orders, and prominent tar player Ramiz Guliyev (1947 –2025), AzerNEWS reports.

Director of the Center, Honored Artist, the Cultural Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Sahib Pashazade, spoke about Ramiz Guliyev's exceptional contributions to Azerbaijani musical art.

"Ramiz Guliyev is one of the brightest figures of the Azerbaijani tar playing school. His multifaceted creativity was not limited only to performing, but was also rich in pedagogical and scientific activities. The artist's legacy will be widely studied in the future, and scientific works, dissertations and articles dedicated to him will be continued. Because the creativity of such artists is an inexhaustible treasure," he said.

Speaking at the event, People's Artist, Professor Siyavush Karimi, Head of the Scientific Research Laboratory of the Baku Music Academy, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, and Associate Professor Nurida Ismayilzade spoke about the rich creative path of Ramiz Guliyev, his services in the formation and improvement of the Azerbaijani tar playing school.

He noted that as a result of the artist's many years of pedagogical activity, a new generation of performers has grown. His stage culture, repertoire selection and interpretation style are still an example for young musicians today.

Honored Artists Ramil Gasimov, Vusal Isganderzade, Gochag Asgarov, Bayimkhanim Valiyeva, soloists of the Center Kamal Nuriyev, Elgiz Aliyev and others performed at the evening.

Ramiz Guliyev's son, Honored Artist, chief conductor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, conductor of the Gara Garayev State Chamber Orchestra Ayyub Guliyev expressed gratitude for the attention paid to his father's memory, spoke about his artistic principles and creative heritage.

The evening was accompanied by an instrumental ensemble led by the Mugham Center's soloist, tar player Rovshan Gurbanov.

The ensemble included Rovshan Gurbanov on tar, Jeyhun Muradov on kamancha, Honored Artist Tarana Aliyeva on qanun, Rafael Asgarov on balaban, and Amil Mustafayev on naghara.

The concert program featured works selected from the artist's repertoire and compositions by Azerbaijani composers.

Ramiz Guliyev born on April 30, 1947, in the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan, was one of the most distinguished masters of the tar, a professor, and a celebrated figure in Azerbaijani musical culture. He was awarded the honorary title of People's Artist of the Azerbaijan SSR in 1988 and became a laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014.

Ramiz Guliyev was born into a family of civil servants and began his musical path at an early age. In 1954, he enrolled in Secondary School No. 5 in Aghdam while simultaneously studying tar at a seven-year music school.

After completing his initial music education in 1960, he entered the Aghdam Secondary Specialized Music College named after Uzeyir Hajibayli. Upon graduating, he worked at a music school during 1963–1964, already demonstrating both pedagogical talent and performing skill.

As a student, Guliyev actively participated in concerts, competitions, and festivals throughout Azerbaijan as a member of the “Shur” Folk Instruments Ensemble at the Aghdam District House of Culture. He won first place among music school students at the 1957 Republican Festival of Musical Ensembles in Baku and, in 1961, represented Azerbaijan at the All-Union Exhibition of National Economic Achievements in Moscow as part of a musical delegation. During these years, he also led a tar circle at the Aghdam District Pioneer House and headed the music department at the Aghdam State Drama Theatre named after Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev.

Between 1964 and 1969, Ramiz Guliyev studied tar performance and conducting at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory (later the Baku Music Academy). While still a student, he taught tar at Baku's secondary music schools No. 1 and No. 20. The year 1974 marked a turning point in his artistic career: in June he received first prize at the Transcaucasian Musicians' Festival, and in October he won first place at the Fifth All-Union Competition of Variety Artists in Moscow.

From his first year at the Conservatory until 1994, Ramiz Guliyev performed as a soloist with the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic and the Azerbaijan State Concert Association (Azconcert). Alongside his performing career, he pursued an extensive academic path. From 1974 to 1992, he served as lecturer, senior lecturer, associate professor, and ultimately professor at the Conservatory. From 1992 to 2002, he headed the Department of Folk Musical Instruments at the same institution.

He also toured widely, giving solo and ensemble performances in Georgia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Russia, Belarus, Turkiye, Afghanistan, Guinea-Bissau, Syria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Pakistan, Algeria, Tunisia, India, Japan, the United States, Canada, Poland, Denmark, Iran, Iraq, France, the United Kingdom, Israel, Norway, and many other countries.

In 1987, at the third International Musicological Symposium in Samarkand, the musician performed with great acclaim both as a soloist and as leader and participant of the Sadigjan Mugham Trio, alongside khananda Alim Gasimov and kamancha player Shahla Eyvazova. He also performed works by Azerbaijani composers for tar and orchestra with the Uzbek State Symphony Orchestra.

Following his successful appearance at the UNESCO International Folklore Festival in the United States in 1988, both as a soloist and as part of the Sadigjan Trio, Ramiz Guliyev received a special diploma from the festival's organizing committee for his outstanding performance. In 1989, he participated in the traditional "Great Silk Road" festival in Japan, giving concerts in more than thirty cities together with musicians from across the Near and Middle East.

His public engagement extended into civic life as well. He was elected to the Council of People's Deputies of the Baku's Nasimi district for its 18th and 19th convocations in 1981 and 1984. From 1998 onward, he was active in the Society of Azerbaijani National Culture and regularly participated in major cultural events throughout the country.

Throughout his career, Ramiz Guliyev received numerous awards and honors. He was awarded the Lenin Komsomol Prize of the Azerbaijan SSR in 1978 and became an Honored Artist of the Azerbaijan SSR in 1982.

In 1988, he was granted the title of People's Artist of the Azerbaijan SSR. Among his later distinctions were the Humay National Prize (1993), the Shohrat (Glory) Order in 2007 for his contributions to Azerbaijani musical art, the State Prize of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014 for his concert and performing activities, the Sharaf (Honor) Order in 2017 for his services to Azerbaijani culture, as well as various international medals and honorary recognitions.

Ramiz Guliyev passed away on October 15, 2025, in Baku at the age of seventy-eight. His life was devoted to elevating the tar from a traditional folk instrument to a symbol of national identity on the global stage.

The national musician left behind a timeless legacy in the history of Azerbaijani music.