AFFA sets date for next reporting conference

Laman Ismayilova

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) has officially set the date for its next reporting conference, AzerNEWS reports.

The decision was confirmed during a recent meeting of AFFA's Executive Committee, which announced that the conference will take place on April 3, 2026.

The event is expected to bring together key officials, representatives of football clubs, and stakeholders to review the organisation's activities, discuss developments in Azerbaijani football, and outline plans for the upcoming season.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijan Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.