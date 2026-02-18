Azerbaijan opens doors for global film projects at Berlinale [PHOTOS]

18 February 2026 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) is one of the most prestigious and highly regarded film festivals in the world.

Founded in 1951, the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) has become one of the most central events in the global film industry.

The festival is renowned for showcasing a diverse range of films, including feature films and documentaries.

The large-scale event attracts filmmakers, actors, critics, and cinema enthusiasts from all corners of the globe.

The 76th Berlin International Film Festival has also brought together filmmakers from different countries, including Azerbaijan.

The country's delegation actively participates in working meetings and negotiations aimed at expanding international recognition of national cinema and developing cooperation in this field.

The delegation aims to create a sustainable infrastructure for Azerbaijani cinema, including improved training programs for filmmakers, increased funding for independent projects, and a strong distribution network capable of bringing Azerbaijani films to international audiences.

Azerbaijan and Georgia Strengthen Film Industry Ties

A memorandum signed between the Azerbaijan Film Agency (ARKA) and the Georgian National Film Center was officially presented at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin during the 76th Berlin International Film Festival.

This document marks an important step in strengthening cultural ties between the two countries and aims to develop joint film production, which in turn will contribute to the deepening of cultural exchange.

The agreement aims to create effective mechanisms for joint film projects that reflect the cultural values ​​of both Azerbaijan and Georgia.

This includes the provision of joint services for filmmakers from both these countries and other regions, which will ensure an increase in the number of joint film projects and their international recognition. Rashad Azizov, ARKA Director General, stressed the importance of this memorandum as a significant step in the development of cinematic cooperation between the two countries.

He also pointed out that this agreement not only opens new horizons for the creation of joint films but also promotes the exchange of experience and the development of film industries at the local and international levels.

For his part, Mamuka Bliadze, General Director of the Georgian National Film Center, expressed confidence that cooperation with Azerbaijan will open new opportunities for producers and directors from both countries. He also noted that joint film production will attract greater international attention to films made in these countries.

The memorandum also states that, to implement its provisions, additional agreements will be concluded to help formalize the conditions for joint film projects, resource exchange, and the creation of joint festivals and cultural events.

Azerbaijan Producers Guild Joins FIAPF Main Assembly at Berlinale

The Azerbaijan Producers Guild officially participated for the first time in the Main Assembly of the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF) held as part of the 76th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale).

At the meeting, the country was represented by a Guild delegation led by Chairman Mushfig Hatamov, Director of the International Relations Department Javid Zaidov, and Head of the Film Production Department Emin Guliyev.

During the Assembly, the Azerbaijan Producers Guild was officially introduced to other international members of the federation.

The meeting participants touched upon the modern legal and technical standards for film production in the country, current trends in the global film market and digital transformation, the integration of artificial intelligence into the film industry, and prospects for joint projects with foreign producers.

Meeting participants noted that Azerbaijan's membership in the FIAPF strengthens the country's image as a reliable partner for foreign investors and producers, creating the foundation for the implementation of major international film projects in the future.

Membership also provides Azerbaijani producers with the opportunity to protect international copyrights, gain accreditation at festivals, and have a voice in shaping global film policy.

Azerbaijan's Berlinale Participation to enhance global recognition for local cinema

Azerbaijan's participation in the 76th Berlin International Film Festival offers significant opportunities to enhance the visibility of its national cinema on the world stage.

The memorandum signed between the Azerbaijan Film Agency (ARCA) and the Georgian National Film Center is an important step in creating cross-border joint projects. This collaboration will increase the visibility of Azerbaijani films, allowing them to reach a wider international audience.

Azerbaijani filmmakers' participation in the FIAPF Assembly at the Berlinale allows them to stay abreast of the latest industry trends, including digital transformation and the integration of artificial intelligence. This ensures the relevance and competitiveness of Azerbaijani cinema in the rapidly evolving global film market.

Through membership in international organizations such as FIAPF, Azerbaijan gains access to co-production opportunities with countries around the world.

This collaboration will undoubtedly strengthen the presence of Azerbaijani cinema at major film festivals and markets, creating additional opportunities for recognition.