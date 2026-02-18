Frontline footage shows Ukrainian robot taking on Russian soldier [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

18 February 2026 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Dramatic footage has emerged showing a Ukrainian unmanned ground vehicle engaging a Russian soldier in close combat on the frontline, highlighting the increasing use of ultra-modern warfare in Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports via Daily Mail.

The video, posted on X and attributed to the 411th Separate UAV Battalion “The Hawks”, shows the tracked robot moving among ruined farmhouses at night. Its onboard camera scans the battlefield while a Browning M2 machine gun mounted on the vehicle fires with precise accuracy. A lone Russian soldier is revealed by an overhead drone using infrared imaging, appearing as a white silhouette in the dark camera feed.

According to reports from Noel Reports, the drone appeared to feed the soldier’s location to the robot’s operator. The footage shows the machine gun firing four shots, with two visibly striking the soldier, who collapses in the infrared feed. A small flash is seen where the soldier had been, suggesting an explosion or impact.

This development comes as Ukraine continues to serve as a testing ground for cutting-edge military technology, with drones and unmanned systems increasingly used in reconnaissance and frontline combat.

The release of the video coincides with the third round of peace talks in Geneva, Switzerland, aimed at ending the war. Hours before the negotiations began, Russia launched a massive overnight attack with 396 drones and 29 missiles, targeting Ukraine’s military-industrial and energy infrastructure, according to The Independent.

The assault has worsened already severe shortages of electricity, heating, and water for over one million Ukrainians during one of the coldest winters in two decades, with temperatures in Kyiv reaching -12°C, the European Commission said.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “come to the table fast” in peace negotiations, echoing his calls from last week. Russia, for its part, has maintained it will only accept a ceasefire if Ukraine relinquishes territory claimed by Moscow, including occupied areas and parts of the Donbas region, while Ukraine continues to reject any concessions that would reward Russian aggression.