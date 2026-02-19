Turkish Grand Prix returns to F1 calendar

19 February 2026 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Formula 1 World Championship calendar for 2027 may feature a return to Turkiye, AzerNEWS reports.

The management of Istanbul Park, the FIA, and Formula 1 officials have reached an agreement to bring the Turkish Grand Prix back to the championship schedule.

Istanbul Park has previously hosted F1 races in 2020 and 2021, and the circuit first welcomed the Turkish Grand Prix in 2005, when Kimi Räikkönen claimed victory. In total, the track has staged nine Formula 1 races and is celebrated for its challenging layout, including the notorious Turn 8 — a fast, multi-apex corner that tests both driver skill and car balance.

Fans and experts alike are excited about the potential return, as Istanbul Park is widely regarded as one of the most thrilling circuits on the calendar. Its combination of elevation changes, sweeping corners, and technical sectors often produces unpredictable races and dramatic overtakes, making it a favorite among drivers and spectators.

If confirmed, the 2027 Turkish Grand Prix could become a key highlight of the season, reigniting memories of past epic battles and offering a fresh challenge for the next generation of F1 stars.