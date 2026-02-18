Azerbaijan holds top-13 global tomato export position amid market softening

18 February 2026 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported 12,142 tons of tomatoes worth $13.648 million, AzerNEWS reports, citing the latest monthly report by the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan. The figures mark a decline compared to January 2025, when Azerbaijan exported...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!