World’s largest spherical building unveiled

20 February 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Representatives of Moon World Resorts have unveiled an ambitious plan: to recreate the sensation of walking on the Moon inside a colossal spherical structure on Earth, AzerNEWS reports.

The project, simply called Moon, does not yet have a confirmed construction site. While Saudi Arabia is considered a logical option, the press release lists several potential locations, including Australia, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Poland, Spain, Thailand, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates.

If realized, the centerpiece will be the world’s largest and tallest truly spherical building, with a diameter of 271 meters and a height of 312 meters. Inside, the complex will host a sprawling resort, centered around a 4,000-room hotel, along with a congress center, event venues, restaurants, and recreational areas at ground level.

The main attraction, however, will be an immersive imitation of the lunar surface. Visitors are promised an experience akin to walking on the Moon, complete with low-gravity simulations and other yet-to-be-revealed effects. Achieving this realistic lunar experience will be a formidable technical challenge, combining architecture, virtual reality, and possibly even advanced motion-simulation technology.

Representatives of Moon World Resorts hope that, if all goes according to plan, the complex could welcome its first guests as early as 2032. For now, the project remains largely conceptual, but it has already captured the imagination of space enthusiasts and architecture fans around the globe.

Some experts speculate that beyond tourism, such a project could serve as a testing ground for future space habitation concepts, giving engineers and designers a real-world model for living and working on extraterrestrial surfaces.