Russia designates “LGBT movement” as extremist organization

19 February 2026 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

The government of Russia has officially added what it describes as the “LGBT movement” to its list of extremist and terrorist organizations, following a ruling by the Supreme Court of Russia, AzerNEWS reports.

The court classified what authorities refer to as the “international LGBT public movement” as extremist under national law, effectively banning related activities, symbols, and public advocacy across the country. Under Russian legislation, such a designation can lead to criminal liability for participation, organization, funding, or public support.

Human rights organizations have strongly criticized the decision, warning that it further restricts freedoms of expression and association. Russian officials, however, have defended the move as part of broader efforts to protect what they describe as traditional values.

First adopted in 2015, and then further expanded in 2021 and in 2024, the law on “undesirable” organisations is one of the repressive tools Russian authorities have adopted to silence all criticism of the government, including about the ongoing invasion and war on Ukraine, and incapacitate civil society.

Under this legislation, Russian citizens who continue to engage with “undesirable” organisations may face up to a six-year prison sentence. Since its adoption, international human rights bodies and experts have repeatedly criticised it, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission. The UN Human Rights Committee and the UN special rapporteur on Russia also urged Russian authorities to revise or repeal it.