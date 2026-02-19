Trump says he brokered peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia in 24-hour push
“They are good people, but they are tough. I think they have become friends,” said U.S. President Donald Trump, referring to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, AzerNEWS reports.
The U.S. President stated that he achieved peace between two very important countries and will never forget it. “I want to thank you very much. This was a great thing that you and your new friend did. We worked out for 24 hours, and it was a good piece. I think they have become friends,” he added.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!