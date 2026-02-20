Second Forum of Azerbaijani Judges opens in Baku, focuses on judicial reforms [PHOTO]

20 February 2026 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Second Forum of Azerbaijani Judges has opened in Baku, bringing together nearly 600 judges from across the country, along with members of the Judicial and Legal Council.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the forum aims to inform the legal community and the broader public about ongoing judicial and legal reforms in Azerbaijan, as well as to outline key priorities for the development of the justice system.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the Supreme Court and the Judicial and Legal Council Inam Karimov said that court workloads have increased significantly in 2025.

“Despite the growing caseload, timely consideration of cases has been ensured thanks to the professionalism, strong sense of responsibility and flexibility of our judges. Their performance in administering justice has been highly effective,” he noted.

Karimov also highlighted continued efforts to strengthen the judiciary with highly qualified personnel. “Through a transparent selection process, 83 experienced lawyers have been appointed as judges. As a result, the total number of judges has reached 676, the highest figure ever recorded. This year, the number is expected to exceed 700, which will help optimize workload distribution and further improve the efficiency of justice,” he added.

The forum is set to focus on the progress of judicial reforms, upcoming strategic objectives, and the modern challenges facing the justice system.