Culture Minister congratulates People's Poet Nariman Hasanzadeh [PHOTOS]

20 February 2026 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Rashad Majid, and Secretary of the organisation Ilgar Fahmi have visited People's Poet, playwright, and public figure Nariman Hasanzadeh at his home, AzerNEWS reports. The visit took place on the occasion of his 95th anniversary.

The Culture Minister noted that the rich creativity of the People's Poet holds a special place in Azerbaijani literature, is loved by readers, and his staged works are also met with great interest.

It was noted that National Leader Heydar Aliyev highly appreciated the poet's contributions to our literature. President Ilham Aliyev also constantly kept his important services in the field of development of our literature and culture in the spotlight.

He noted that the poet's awarding of the highest award of Azerbaijan - the "Heydar Aliyev" order on February 18, as well as the congratulatory letter from President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, are a clear example of this care.

Adil Karimli congratulated the poetess on her anniversary and presented her with an Honorary Diploma from the Ministry of Culture.

Nariman Hasanzadeh expressed gratitude to the head of state and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the attention and support shown to her treatment.

The People's Poet said that he was proud to be awarded the award named after the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Representatives of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union also conveyed their best wishes to the poetess.