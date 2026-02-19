ANAS prepares events to mark centennial of first Turkological Congress

19 February 2026 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The First Turkological Congress, held in Baku from February 26 to March 6, 1926, was a historic gathering of 131 delegates from the Turkic-speaking Soviet republics, Russia, and Turkiye.

The congress's goal was to advance the study of Turkic languages, history, and culture, with a particular emphasis on the introduction of a unified Latin-based alphabet.

It sought to address the linguistic, cultural, and educational challenges facing the Turkic peoples and is recognized as a milestone in the cultural history of the Turkic world, establishing modern standards in Turkology.

As the centenary of this historical event approaches, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) is preparing a series of commemorative events to honourThe the legacy of the First Turkological Congress.

At its most recent meeting, the ANAS Praesidium reviewed the state of preparations and outlined the tasks facing the centenary celebrations, ensuring that the congress's historical significance continues to inspire contemporary Turkological research and international scientific collaboration.

President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Isa Habibbayli, addressed the event.

In his speech, he noted that it is planned to organise events in stages within the framework of the anniversary.

Isa Habibbayli brought to attention that the first major event of the Congress is planned to be held on February 27. He said that the event will be an international scientific conference on the theme "Founders and traditions of the First Turkological Congress: history and modernity". He stressed that the main goal of this event is to commemorate the initiators, leading figures and scientific ideas of the First Turkological Congress, and to discuss the continuation of the scientific and spiritual traditions formed by the Congress in the modern era.

The ANAS President brought to attention that within the framework of the commemorative event, it is planned to hold extensive scientific discussions and panel sessions dedicated to the scientific heritage of the First Turkological Congress and modern Turkological processes.

"Special importance was given to international scientific cooperation in the preparation process. The events are planned to be attended by about 50 influential scientists and academics representing the Turkic world from Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Hungary, regions of the Russian Federation inhabited by Turkic peoples, as well as other countries. The events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress are being carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Science and Education. The Yunus Emre Institute, the Turkish Language Association and Khazar University are participating as the main partner organizers," Isa Habibbayli said.

"Within the framework of cooperation with these organizations, joint activities are being carried out in the direction of preparing the scientific program, identifying speakers and panel participants, ensuring coordination with international partners, as well as forming the organizational and cultural program of the events," he concluded.

At the same time, systematic work is being carried out by the ANAS scientific departments and institutes to organize scientific conferences, round tables and discussions dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress, prepare special publications, include the transcript of the Congress and archive documents in scientific circulation, and cover materials related to the anniversary events in the media.

In this framework, the scientific analysis of the ideas of the First Turkological Congress in the context of the modern Turkic world, the issues of pan-Turkic values ​​and the formation of a common scientific memory are kept in the center of special attention.