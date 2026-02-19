Azerbaijani gymnasts set to compete at 2026 Cottbus World Cup

19 February 2026 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani gymnasts are set to compete at 2026 Cottbus World Cup in Germany, AzerNEWS reports.

The country will be represented by Aydin Alizade, Rasul Ahmadzade, Nikita Simonov, Deniz Aliyeva, Nazanin Teymurova, and Khadija Abbaszade.

The competition, bringing together athletes from over 30 nations, is scheduled to run from February 19 to 22.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002.The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.