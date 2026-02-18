New director and chief conductor appointed to State Song and Dance Ensemble

18 February 2026 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Mustafa Ashurov has been appointed director and chief conductor of the Fikrat Amirov Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, AzerNEWS reports.

The appointment was made by a corresponding order signed by Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli.

Note that Mustafa Ashurov previously served as artistic director and chief conductor of the Said Rustamov Azerbaijan State Folk Instruments Orchestra at the International Mugham Center.

The Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble was established in 1938 by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Azerbaijan's great composer and the founder of Azerbaijani classical music.

Over the years, the ensemble was led by renowned composers such as Said Rustamov, Jahangir Jahangirov, Vasif Adigozalov, Haji Khanmamedov, Telman Hajiyev, and Ramiz Mirishli.

After the death of Fikrat Amirov, the ensemble was renamed in his honor. Outstanding choreographers such as Amina Dilbazi, Tutu Hamidova, Boyukagha Mammadov, Roza Jalilova, Aliya Ramazanova, Afag Melikova, Kamil Dadashov, Alikram Aslanov, and Nadir Mammadov played a vital role in the development of the dancers who make up the ensemble's choreographic group.

The ensemble's repertoire includes a wide range of songs, dances, and choral works, demonstrating both Azerbaijani music and works from various cultures around the world.