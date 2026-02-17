Unilever turns to Google Cloud to boost its AI initiatives

17 February 2026 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Unilever and Google Cloud announced on Tuesday a five-year strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the consumer goods giant’s digital transformation through advanced artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

According to the companies, the agreement will focus on enhancing marketing effectiveness, improving brand discovery, and advancing so-called “agentic commerce” — a new model in which AI-powered assistants and conversational platforms increasingly influence purchasing decisions. As more consumers rely on chatbots, recommendation engines, and voice assistants to shop, brands must adapt to remain visible and competitive.

The collaboration will leverage Google Cloud’s AI infrastructure, data analytics capabilities, and generative AI tools to optimize supply chains, forecast demand more accurately, and personalize customer interactions at scale. By integrating real-time data insights into decision-making processes, Unilever aims to respond faster to changing consumer trends and improve operational efficiency across its global portfolio of brands.

“As brands are increasingly discovered and chosen in environments shaped by AI, we must lead this shift,” said Willem Uijen, Chief Supply Chain and Operations Officer at Unilever. “This collaboration with Google Cloud sets a new benchmark for how technology can power commerce and growth in the fast-moving consumer goods industry, ensuring Unilever remains agile, future-ready, and capable of unlocking value at every level of the company.”

Industry analysts note that partnerships of this scale signal a broader transformation in the retail sector. Beyond marketing and e-commerce, AI is expected to reshape product development, sustainability tracking, and inventory management. For Unilever, which owns hundreds of household brands worldwide, embedding AI deeply into its operations could provide a significant competitive advantage in an increasingly digital marketplace.