bp’s long-term investments and social projects in Azerbaijan outlined
bp, a British energy company, has invested more than $89 billion in the projects it operates in Azerbaijan together with its partners, AzerNEWS reports.
According to bp, since the start of its operations in Azerbaijan, the company has allocated over $115 million to social investment initiatives across the country, both directly and on behalf of its partners in joint projects.
bp has now announced the successful completion of a new social investment project at Baku State University, aimed at establishing a modern, digitally managed library. The project introduces advanced digital archiving and inventory management systems designed to enhance the protection and preservation of the university’s extensive library collection.
The existing library at Baku State University contains around 2.5 million rare books, manuscripts, and historical documents. The newly implemented digital system is expected to significantly improve access control, cataloguing, and long-term preservation of these valuable materials.
In addition, bp and Baku State University signed a cooperation agreement on the same day. The agreement sets out a framework for potential joint initiatives, with the goal of strengthening the university ecosystem, supporting knowledge development, and fostering long-term academic growth and innovation.
bp emphasized that the project reflects its continued commitment to supporting education, knowledge infrastructure, and sustainable social development in Azerbaijan through targeted investments.
