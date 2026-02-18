Kazakhstan to build CIS’s first green fuel plant

18 February 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan is set to become a regional leader in sustainable energy with the construction of a new plant for the production of environmentally friendly automotive and aviation fuels, AzerNEWS reports.

In a joint initiative between the national company KazMunayGas and American partners, the project aims to establish the first facility of its kind in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) dedicated to producing low-emission automotive fuels and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

According to the official press release, the plant will have an annual production capacity of 50,000 tons of fuel, with total investments estimated at around $200 million. The facility is expected not only to reduce the carbon footprint of Kazakhstan’s transportation sector but also to strengthen the country’s position in the rapidly growing global market for sustainable fuels.

Experts highlight that the introduction of SAF is particularly important for aviation, a sector responsible for a significant portion of global greenhouse gas emissions. By producing domestically made sustainable fuels, Kazakhstan could support airlines in reducing their environmental impact while simultaneously attracting foreign investment and boosting local technological expertise.

Additionally, the project may pave the way for the development of complementary green initiatives in the region, including bio-refining technologies and hydrogen-based fuel research. Industry analysts believe that this move positions Kazakhstan as a potential hub for clean fuel innovation in Central Asia, signaling a significant step toward a more sustainable energy future.