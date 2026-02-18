MAMA “Mother Nature” international art exhibition opens in Tirana [PHOTOS]

18 February 2026 09:10 (UTC+04:00)

The MAMA “Mother Nature” International Art Exhibition has opened at the residence of the Prime Minister of Albania in Tirana, bringing together artists from different countries in a celebration of art and environmental awareness.

According to AzerNEWS, the opening ceremony was attended by Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva.

Speaking at the event, Leyla Aliyeva emphasized that through paintings, sculptures, and installations featured in the exhibition, artists vividly express the power, beauty, and fragility of nature. She described the exhibition as a compelling example of how art can transcend borders in the service of environmental protection.

Providing further details about the exhibition, Leyla Aliyeva said she was pleased to be in a beautiful country distinguished by its spiritual richness and sincerity. “Azerbaijan and Albania are united by close friendship and deep relations that transcend political boundaries,” she noted. “Our countries share the highest values—humanism, kindness, dignity, and mutual respect—so greatly needed in the modern world.”

She also highlighted that it was a great honor for her to see works by Prime Minister Edi Rama and renowned Albanian artist Arben Qolemi presented at the exhibition. Aliyeva expressed particular satisfaction that four artists from Baku were participating in the event, sharing their positive experiences and personally introducing their creative works.

Addressing the environmental challenges facing the planet, Leyla Aliyeva drew attention to alarming global statistics. “Every year, 10 million hectares of forest are destroyed worldwide. Humanity has eliminated 83 percent of wild animals and half of all plant species. Each year, 200 species disappear from our planet, while 66 percent of the world’s oceans are directly affected by negative human activity,” she said.

She added that Azerbaijan’s rich ecosystem has not remained untouched by these processes. The level of the Caspian Sea has significantly declined, while remarkable species such as the Caspian seal, salmon, and sturgeon face the threat of extinction.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said he was honored to view the exhibition, including works by Leyla Aliyeva that demonstrate the unity between art and environmental protection. He described the exhibition as opening a new chapter in the friendship between the two countries, bringing a spirit of culture and creativity to the residence. Rama expressed confidence that during the month-long exhibition, every visitor would leave with a piece of its colors and imagination.

Following the official remarks, guests toured the exhibition.

In an interview with AZERTAC, People’s Artist Elena Hagverdiyeva described Tirana as leaving a beautiful and unforgettable impression. She noted that her featured work is titled “Inner Gardens.” “In this composition, I combined carpet motifs with elements of wild nature. The artwork speaks of the spiritual gardens that grow within each of us,” she said.

Artist Nargiz Guliyeva said she felt deeply honored to participate in the MAMA “Mother Nature” exhibition. Her painting portrays an African woman. “Different cultures and national costumes have always attracted my attention, and I have often explored this theme in my work. In this piece, I depicted an African mother,” she explained.

Artist Elnara Nasirli stated that her works presented at the exhibition are dedicated to the mysterious world of microorganisms. She said she sought to convey to viewers the magnificent universe invisible to the naked eye, discernible only through a microscope. Through abstract forms, she aimed to reveal the boundless richness and complexity of this hidden realm.

Ceyhun Abdullayev described his participation in the project as a source of pride. His exhibited work, titled “New Life,” depicts the image of a pregnant woman set against a natural backdrop. “Giving birth is itself the beginning of a new life,” he said. “I believe this project, which unites love for nature and art, will make a significant contribution to the development of cultural ties between our countries.”

The exhibition will run for one month.