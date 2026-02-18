Presidential Library integrates AI technologies in its virtual collection [VIDEO]

18 February 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Presidential Library has taken a significant step by incorporating AI technologies into its operations, AzerNEWS reports.

This move aligns with the strategic goals set by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during a February 11, 2026, meeting on the unified action plan "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture," as the country continues its digital transformation.

Initially, this innovation will be implemented in the virtual collection of the library called "Literary Heritage" and will be the first step towards the application of artificial intelligence-based solutions on the digital platforms of the Presidential Library.

In accordance with the perspective development plan, the application of artificial intelligence technologies will be expanded in stages. In the future, this innovative approach is intended to cover the rare book fund, art collection and other areas.

The Presidential Library will then systematically use the capabilities of artificial intelligence in various areas of its activities.

This approach, in addition to making the library's information products more interesting and accessible, will form important experience in the application of digital technologies in cultural and educational institutions of Azerbaijan and will contribute to the presentation of the national intellectual heritage in a modern format.

The Presidential Library for Presidential Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan was founded in 2003 through the merger of two existing libraries: the Baku Central City Library (formerly the Lenin Library) and the Library of the General Services Department of the Presidential Administration (formerly the Library of the House of Political Education).

The library's collection includes rare books in various languages, dating from the 16th to the early 20th centuries. The collection focuses on topics such as economics, politics, state building, law, philosophy, statistics, history, literature, and linguistics.

The library also holds a collection of 250 magazines, newspapers, and other periodicals, both Azerbaijani and foreign.