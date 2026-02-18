Azerbaijan unveils 50+ initiatives under 2026–2029 Digital Economy Strategy

18 February 2026 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s 2026–2029 Digital Economy Development Strategy envisages more than 50 initiatives. The document covers nine priority areas under three main objectives and includes 26 initiatives focused on business, 15 targeting society, and 9 aimed at the public sector.

AzerNEWS reports that the statement was made by Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM), operating under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, during a press conference dedicated to the Center’s 2025 performance results.

According to him, one of the key priorities is to accelerate digital transformation across businesses in Azerbaijan and support the development of a sustainable economy. As part of the digitalization process, efforts are also being made to align the labor market with emerging technological requirements.

Over the next few years, eight major initiatives will be implemented within the framework of the Strategy. Among them is the Digital Economy Development Support Program, aimed at assisting private organizations - particularly industrial and manufacturing enterprises - in technological modernization and green development.

Additional plans include the establishment of a Next-Generation Technologies Center, support for the creation and growth of new businesses, the launch of a Digital Solutions and Services Platform, a workforce upskilling program to boost employment, the creation of an Economic Data Analytics Platform, the implementation of a “Digital Twin” initiative, and the development of an Azerbaijani-language-based artificial intelligence model.