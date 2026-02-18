Netanyahu’s office releases medical report regarding cancer rumors

18 February 2026 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not have prostate cancer, his office has confirmed, following the publication of an official medical report aimed at dispelling circulating rumors, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the document, cited by The Jerusalem Post, Netanyahu is in overall good health and is currently being treated for a urinary tract infection that developed after a recent surgical procedure.

The report is signed by Netanyahu’s personal physician Dr. Tzvi Herman Berkowitz, urologist Prof. Alon Pikarsky of Hadassah Medical Center, and Prof. Ehud Grossman, a specialist in internal medicine and hypertension. It notes that the prime minister’s blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure levels are all within normal ranges, while comprehensive laboratory tests covering liver and kidney function, blood counts, and electrolytes also returned normal results.

The document further reviews Netanyahu’s cardiac condition following the implantation of a pacemaker in July 2023. Prof. Roy Beinart, head of the Arrhythmia Institute at Sheba Medical Center, stated that no arrhythmias or other heart-related complications have been detected since the procedure.

“The prime minister is completely stable from a cardiac perspective and does not require any treatment beyond routine follow-up,” Beinart said, adding that there are no restrictions on Netanyahu’s physical activity.

The report also outlines Netanyahu’s recent medical history. In April 2024, he underwent surgery to repair a right inguinal hernia. A full-body CT scan conducted ahead of that operation revealed an enlarged prostate, small bladder stones, and bladder obstruction.

On December 29, Netanyahu underwent laser prostate removal surgery. Doctors confirmed that the removed tissue was benign and showed no signs of cancer. He continues to receive treatment for a post-operative urinary tract infection.

Additionally, the report notes that Netanyahu undergoes regular colonoscopy screenings in line with standard medical guidelines, with his most recent examination yielding normal results.