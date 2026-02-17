Workshop 'Heritage of Europe' held in Baku [PHOTOS]

17 February 2026 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The two-day creative workshop "Heritage of Europe," organized by the European Union jointly with the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan, has concluded in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

Held in shopping malls, the event transformed traditional retail spaces into living art venues, where everyone could witness the birth of a work of art.

The choice of malls for the workshop was deliberate. The organizers deliberately brought art into the public space, making it accessible to a wide range of audiences—from casual visitors and families with children to young people. The public format transformed the creation process into a lively dialogue with society, where viewers not only observed but became part of the creative process.

The first day of the event featured a performance by the Detache-Sabah Violin Ensemble, which added a special atmosphere to the workshop and enhanced the artistic experience. Over the course of two days, visitors were able to observe the painting process in real time, witnessing the compositions being born, the color palette being formed, and the concept of each work being developed.

More than twenty artists participated in the workshop, including Nigar Muslimova, Lyaman Hajiyeva, Sevinj Akhmedova, Raul Sadigov, Oksana Kazimova, Leylifar Museibova, Ulviya Kheyrullazade, Tarana Aliyeva, Eldar Babazade, Sevinj Ganjaliyeva, Banu Akhmadzade, Roya Hasan, Leyla Orujova, Sevda Rustamova, Turana Huseynova, Naila Maharramova, Asmar Azadi, Samir Gafarov, and Gunay Ibishova.

The artists presented their vision of European heritage through painting. Every stroke, every detail aroused the audience's keen interest – people enjoyed watching art being created, asking questions, and discussing ideas with the artists.

The organizers of the FantazEU 2026 festival expressed their gratitude to all participants for their contribution to the success of the event.

The festival's main mission is to expand cultural horizons and strengthen ties between Europe and Azerbaijan, and the "Heritage of Europe" workshop was a vivid demonstration of how art can unite people and create a space for dialogue and inspiration.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.