Apple to launch colorful budget MacBook in March

17 February 2026 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

Apple Inc. is reportedly preparing to launch a new, more affordable MacBook powered by its proprietary A18 Pro chip. The device is expected to be unveiled in March and could help the company expand its market share by offering a lower entry price into the Mac ecosystem, AzerNEWS reports.

