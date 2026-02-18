Baku Hosts C6 international conference on strategic regional dialogue

18 February 2026 09:50 (UTC+04:00)

An international conference titled “C6: One Region, One Shared Future – Strengthening Strategic Dialogue” is being held in Baku, organized by the Center of Analysis of International Relations (CAIR), AzerNEWS reports.

The event brings together policymakers, experts, and representatives of analytical centers to discuss the future trajectory of cooperation within the C6 framework. The conference agenda includes panel discussions on “From Dialogue to Sustainable Mechanisms: The Future of C6 Cooperation,” “Connectivity and Development: The Economic Dimension of C6 Cooperation and Sustainable Growth,” and “C6 Regional Security in an Era of Global Instability.”

Participants are expected to explore ways to transform political dialogue into practical and lasting mechanisms, strengthen economic integration, and enhance regional security amid growing geopolitical uncertainty.

The primary objective of the conference is to deepen strategic dialogue within the C6 format, shape common approaches among participating states, and promote cooperation mechanisms that contribute to the region’s sustainable development.