Volkswagen, Renault, and Stellantis to face court in France

17 February 2026 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The German Volkswagen Group has been formally charged in France with intentionally misleading the public about “products that pose a threat to human and animal health.” In addition, Renault Group and Stellantis are also expected to face scrutiny from the French judicial system. All three automakers are implicated in a broad investigation linked to the infamous Dieselgate scandal, AzerNEWS reports.

Details regarding the upcoming Volkswagen trial in Paris remain scarce. According to French authorities, hearings in the case are not expected to begin before 2027. Alongside Volkswagen, legal action is planned against Renault and two divisions of the Stellantis alliance. All companies involved have firmly denied any wrongdoing or fraudulent activity connected to Dieselgate.

The term “Dieselgate” first gained worldwide attention in 2015, when it was revealed that Volkswagen had deliberately manipulated emissions data from its diesel vehicles over several years. The scandal triggered lawsuits across multiple countries, leading to long-drawn-out legal battles and billions of dollars in fines for the German automaker. In the years that followed, other car manufacturers were also implicated in similar emissions manipulation practices.

At the end of 2025, it was reported that Mercedes-Benz reached a settlement with U.S. government regulators, agreeing to pay $149.6 million to resolve Dieselgate-related claims. Under the agreement, the company also pledged $2,000 in compensation to each affected vehicle owner who completed required upgrades to reduce exhaust emissions.

Interestingly, the ongoing investigations in France highlight how Dieselgate’s ripple effects continue to influence the global automotive industry. Beyond fines and settlements, these cases have prompted manufacturers to accelerate the development of cleaner, low-emission technologies and electrification strategies—pushing the industry toward a more sustainable future. Analysts suggest that upcoming trials could reshape regulatory oversight in Europe and send a strong signal to automakers about the legal and financial risks of emissions manipulation.