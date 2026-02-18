Azernews.Az

Wednesday February 18 2026

Azerbaijan to launch new AI platform for foreign investors

18 February 2026 13:56 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan plans to roll out a new artificial intelligence–based application later this year, according to Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM), which operates under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

