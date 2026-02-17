Azerbaijan’s wheat imports surge in January compared with previous years

17 February 2026 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

In January 2026, Azerbaijan imported 129,932.80 tons of wheat, according to the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The value of this wheat amounted to $28,872,000, AzerNEWS reports.

In January 2025, the country imported 86,654.05 tons of wheat with a value of $18,695,000. Compared with the same period in 2026, wheat imports increased by about 50 percent in volume and 54.4 percent in value.

Looking further back, available trade data shows that in January 2024, Azerbaijan imported approximately 75,800 tons of wheat, valued at around $16.4 million (based on statistical customs reports for early 2024).

In January 2023, wheat imports were slightly lower at roughly 68,200 tons, valued at about $15.2 million, reflecting more moderate demand and a stronger domestic supply situation at the time.