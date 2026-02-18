US encourages expanded trade, energy, and digital investment in Azerbaijan

18 February 2026 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

The United States is keen to explore ways to strengthen Azerbaijan’s position as a regional digital hub and expand bilateral economic cooperation, Assistant Secretary for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs Caleb Orr said in an exclusive interview with local media, AzerNEWS reports.

“There are currently over 200 U.S. companies operating in Azerbaijan, and we want to see bilateral trade and economic relations increase. Specific areas for deepening economic cooperation include energy investments; regional connectivity infrastructure; trade, including defence sales; and AI partnerships and digital infrastructure,” he said.

Speaking about regional connectivity initiatives, Orr emphasized the significance of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), noting that it is expected to become an important component of the Trans-Caspian Trade Route.

“TRIPP will establish unimpeded, multimodal transit connectivity on the territory of Armenia. While connecting the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and creating a vital link in the Trans-Caspian Trade Route, the TRIPP is expected to generate reciprocal benefits for international and intra-state connectivity for the Republic of Armenia.

The ultimate objective of the TRIPP is to strengthen the prosperity and security of Armenia and Azerbaijan and further American commerce by expanding regional trade and connectivity as well as create new transit opportunities linking Central Asia and the Caucasus to Europe,” he stated.

Orr also underscored the transformative potential of the Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian Trade Route (TCTR).

“Trans-Caspian Trade Route (TCTR), or Middle Corridor, is a trade and transit route spanning the Central Asian steppe, across the Caspian Sea, and through the Caucasus, linking the region to U.S. and European markets. With investment in critical infrastructure and customs improvements, a fully operational TCTR could transform trade within and across Eurasia. During the C5+1 Tenth Anniversary Summit in November 2025, the five Central Asian countries and the United States identified developing the potential of the Trans-Caspian Trade Route as a priority to strengthen supply chain connectivity and resilience by securing the movement of cargo, information, and energy,” he explained.

According to Orr, increased investments in transit and logistics, critical minerals, agribusiness, and digital infrastructure could create new opportunities for U.S. businesses while boosting the flow of goods and strategic resources along the TCTR.

Turning to energy cooperation, Orr noted that U.S. companies continue to seek opportunities to expand their role in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector.

“We understand Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector is focused on maximizing production from established Caspian fields, while exploring and developing new sources of onshore and offshore oil and gas for both domestic consumption and export. Such opportunities include the 2025 Memorandum of Understanding between ExxonMobil and SOCAR to explore, develop, and produce unconventional onshore oil and gas reserves. Capacity expansions for oil and gas export pipelines are also being considered. U.S. companies continue to seek opportunities to expand their already significant role in oil and gas activities to support Azerbaijan in these endeavors,” he added.

Orr further highlighted cooperation in power generation and technology, noting that U.S. firms are global leaders in grid technologies and services that are important for Azerbaijan’s long-term economic development.

“Additionally, we are interested in connecting U.S. technology companies with Azerbaijan and exploring options to support Azerbaijan’s role as the region’s digital hub. Azerbaijan also plays a critical role in the Trans-Caspian Trade Route (Middle Corridor). U.S. investments in smart port technologies, modern rail infrastructure, and integrated logistics hubs will enhance connectivity and ensure faster, more reliable trade flows between Asia and Europe,” he said.

Orr also stressed the role of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce in facilitating business ties between the two countries.

“These activities help build trust and generate commercial leads for U.S. companies – an essential function in emerging markets where relationships and local knowledge are critical to success,” he noted.

According to Orr, the chamber also promotes regional business cooperation, which is particularly important given Azerbaijan’s strategic position in the South Caucasus.

“Its position in energy transit corridors and regional connectivity initiatives presents significant cross-border opportunities for U.S. firms. As an example, in September 2025, USACC brought a U.S. business delegation to Azerbaijan to explore commercial opportunities in multimodal transportation, logistics, and critical infrastructure. This year, USACC celebrates its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of fostering trade, investment, and cultural ties between the United States and Azerbaijan. I am confident that our partnership is poised for continued excellence and look forward to deepening our engagement in the months and years ahead,” he concluded.