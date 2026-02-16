Energy wealth, structural risk: What Azerbaijan’s 2025 trade data really reveals

16 February 2026 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

In 2025, Azerbaijan expanded its foreign trade footprint, conducting commercial operations with 180 countries, exporting to 128 destinations and importing from 173. This wide geographic spread reflects the country’s continued integration into global trade networks. However, beneath the headline figures lies a more complex picture of structural dependence and real-term contraction. Taking into account the statistically estimated value of crude oil and natural gas registered with customs authorities but not fully cleared, Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade turnover reached $48.9 billion in 2025. Of this amount, exports accounted for...

