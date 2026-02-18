Azerbaijan’s Central Asia engagement based on historic ties, expert says

18 February 2026 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan’s decision to join the Central Asia format is not a situational or politically driven move, but rather a restoration of long-standing historical ties, according to Sanat Kushkumbayev, Chief Research Fellow at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Kazakhstan.

As reported by AzerNEWS, speaking at the international conference titled “C6: One Region, Common Future – Strengthening Strategic Dialogue” held in Baku, Kushkumbayev said Azerbaijan’s involvement represents the restoration of a previously existing framework of cooperation rather than an expansion based on political or institutional considerations.

“This is not a conjunctural, institutional, or any other type of decision related to expanding the format,” the expert emphasized.

He recalled that Azerbaijan had participated in earlier Central Asian summits and highlighted the historical continuity of such engagement.

“As early as 1991, the Inter-Republican Consultative Council was established. All countries of the region, including Azerbaijan, took part in its activities,” Kushkumbayev noted.

According to the expert, the objectives of participation have remained unchanged: restoring economic ties, improving public welfare, and harmonizing economic relations among the former Soviet republics.