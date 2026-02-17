NATO to establish new Air Operations Centre in Norway’s Bodø

17 February 2026 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

NATO will establish a new Combined Air Operations Centre in the Norwegian city of Bodø, marking a significant step in strengthening the Alliance’s air defense and command capabilities in Northern Europe, Azernews reports, citing the Norwegian Ministry of Defence.

The decision followed a comprehensive evaluation of potential locations across the country.

“After a thorough assessment of the required site, the final choice fell on the city of Bodø,” the ministry said.

The new facility will serve as a key hub for planning, directing and coordinating NATO air operations in the region, reinforcing collective security amid evolving geopolitical challenges.

Bodø Mayor Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen described the selection as both an honor and a responsibility for the city.

“Hosting such an important military installation carries great responsibility, but Bodø is prepared for it,” he said. “The city has long been a suitable location for this facility and will continue to be so.”

The establishment of the centre is expected to enhance NATO’s operational readiness in the High North and strengthen cooperation between Norway and its Allies.