Trump to 'indirectly' take part in Iran talks

17 February 2026 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

United States President Donald Trump said that Iran has been a "bad" negotiator in recent discussions and expressed hope the country will take a more reasonable approach in future talks, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump called the negotiations "very important" and said he'll take part in the Geneva talks on Tuesday "indirectly."

"Iran is a very tough negotiator. They're good negotiators, or bad negotiators... I would say they're bad negotiators because we could've had a deal instead of sending the B2s," Trump said.

He concluded by saying he thinks Tehran will want to make a deal. "I don't think they want the consequences of not making a deal," the US president said.

The United States has moved additional military forces into the Middle East ahead of talks with Iran in Geneva, positioning assets to deter Tehran if diplomatic efforts fail, CNN reported, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The US Air Force has shifted refuelling tankers and fighter aircraft from the United Kingdom closer to the region, the news agency was told. A US official said Washington continues to send air defence systems, while some units scheduled to leave will remain longer.

Two unnamed sources also told CNN the administration doesn't have a clear plan for who would govern Iran if the current leadership were removed. They said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) would probably move quickly to fill any vacuum and identified potential strike targets beyond nuclear facilities, including IRGC headquarters. Some discussions have reportedly included possible joint US-Israel operations.

Sources added Iran's stance on uranium enrichment may limit room for agreement. However, positions could still shift, with economic incentives tied to oil, gas and rare earths access expected to resurface at the upcoming talks.