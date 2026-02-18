Winter Olympics: Azerbaijani alpine skier to test strength in slalom event

18 February 2026 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

On February 18, Azerbaijani athlete Anastasia Papatoma will start competing at the 25th Winter Olympic Games in Italy, AzerNEWS reports.

The 17-year-old alpine skier will test her strength in the slalom event.

The competition will be held in Cortina d'Ampezzo, a famous ski resort in Italy.

Recall that earlier, Azerbaijani figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev scored 63.63 points in the short program, taking last place among 29 participants and saying goodbye to the competition.

It should be noted that the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, where Azerbaijan is represented by two athletes, will conclude on February 22.

The 2026 Winter Olympics features 116 medal events across 16 sports, which is seven more than the 2022 Beijing Games. New events have been added, including mixed team skeleton, men's and women's moguls, and alpine skiing sprint and team events. However, mixed team alpine skiing will not be included this year.

Azerbaijan is represented at the 25th Winter Olympics by Vladimir Litvintsev in figure skating and Anastasia Papatoma in alpine skiing (slalom).