EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos plans visit to Azerbaijan this year

18 February 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos is planning to visit Azerbaijan this year, AzerNEWS reports, citing Trend.

“Commissioner Kos recently met with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, first in Davos and later on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. We can confirm that the Commissioner plans to visit both Azerbaijan and Armenia this year. Once these visits are finalised, they will be reflected in the Commissioner’s official schedule,” the European Commission stated.

Armenian media have reported that Marta Kos is expected to participate in the first Armenia–EU Summit, scheduled to take place in Armenia in May this year.

It should be recalled that Marta Kos previously visited Azerbaijan on September 18, 2025.

During that visit, the Commissioner discussed areas of mutual strategic interest with Azerbaijani authorities, including energy cooperation, transport connectivity, and humanitarian demining efforts. She held meetings with President Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, and Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

As part of her trip, Commissioner Kos also visited Aghdam, where she met with representatives involved in mine clearance operations.