US deploys fighter jets to Middle East amid Iran nuclear talks

Akbar Novruz

The United States has deployed more than 50 fighter jets to the Middle East over the past 24 hours, according to Axios, AzerNEWS reports.

The deployment reportedly includes F-35, F-22, and F-16 fighter aircraft. Analysts warn that the large-scale movement of US military assets could further escalate the already sensitive security situation in the region.

The reported deployment coincides with ongoing Iran–US nuclear talks in Geneva, where negotiations are being held amid heightened regional tensions. Observers see the move as a signal of increased US military readiness alongside diplomatic engagement.

A US official told Axios that some progress has been made during the talks, although many issues remain unresolved.

According to the source, Iran has pledged to present a more comprehensive proposal to Washington within the next two weeks.

Iranian officials have indicated they will return with detailed proposals within the next two weeks to address the significant gaps in our positions.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated on Tuesday that Tehran does not seek to acquire nuclear weapons, expressing his country's readiness to allow verification, if required.

On the other hand, Pezeshkian again emphasized Iran will not abandon the development of a peace-time nuclear program, a point of disagreement with the United States amid high-profile negotiations between the two nations.

Furthermore, Pezeshkian declared that the peaceful development of nuclear science aids the country's healthcare, industry, and agriculture.