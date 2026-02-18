Young boxers rise to top at national championship [PHOTOS]

18 February 2026 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 276 boxers from 60 teams have participated in the U-19 Azerbaijan Championship, AzerNEWS reports.

The championship determined the winners in 10 weight categories for boys and 5 for girls.

Ali Aliyev, Nihat Gasimov, Ali Bakhishov, Shahin Aslanov, Rza Rzayev, Renat Giyasli, Ismayil Valiyev, Heydar Azmammadov, Zaur Samadov and Safdar Mammadzadeh, who won the finals held at the Boxing Center, won the champion title.

In the tournament team standings, Neftchi Sports Club took first place with 33 points, while Ganja team secured second place with 31 points. Golden Glove (Qızıl əlcək) Sports Club rounded out the top three with 29 points. Nihat Gasimov was awarded the title of the best boxer in the championship. Ramiz Yagnaliyev was awarded the title of the best referee.

The winners will be included in the national team and will represent our country in international competitions.

In the girls' competition, which ended earlier in the U-19 Azerbaijan Championship, Banuchicek Nasirli (48 kilograms), Amina Taghi (51 kilograms), Zahra Mammadova (54 kilograms), Aynur Ismayilova (60 kilograms) and Deniz Babayeva (70 kilograms) won the gold medal of the U-19 Azerbaijan Championship.

Boxing is known as one of the oldest and most popular sports in the history of humankind.

The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was established.

Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.