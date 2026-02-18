Carpet Museum opens exhibition dedicated to European national costumes [PHOTOS]

18 February 2026 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An exhibition titled "Flowers in the Garden – European National Costumes and Ornaments" has opened at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibition is organized by the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan

National Carpet Museum, the Arts Council Azerbaijan, and the Embassies of the EU Member States in Azerbaijan, within the sixth edition of the "FantazEU" Cultural Heritage Festival.

Amina Malikova, the Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum; Marijana Kujundžić, the Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Azerbaijan; and Dadash Mammadov, Head of Arts Council Azerbaijan, addressed the event. The speakers emphasized that the exhibition contributes to the development of intercultural dialogue, draws parallels between the rich artistic traditions of Europe and Azerbaijan, and highlights shared aesthetic values.

As part of the artistic program, the dance group of the Sanat Children's Music and Arts Center performed Flamenco and Azerbaijani national dances. The guests then toured the exhibition.

The display features 16 sets of national costumes presented by the embassies of Germany, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. These exhibits reflect the rich cultural diversity of European countries, their traditions from different historical periods, distinctive identities, and the ornamental characteristics of the garments.

At the same time, the exhibition also showcases Azerbaijani national costumes preserved in the museum's collection that embody the history and cultural heritage of our people, as well as the Flowers in the Garden and Alpan carpets. By drawing parallels between European and Azerbaijani cultural heritage, the display highlights the universal aesthetic values of ornament and pattern.

The main aim of the exhibition is to introduce Azerbaijani audiences to traditional national costumes that reflect the centuries-old craftsmanship traditions of European nations, while also demonstrating the artistic and cultural similarities between European and Azerbaijani examples of decorative and applied arts. The project seeks to promote intercultural dialogue, emphasize shared aesthetic values, and raise awareness of the importance of preserving and promoting national heritage.

The exhibition is on until February 21.