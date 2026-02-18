President Ilham Aliyev awards Nariman Hasanzade with Heydar Aliyev Order
Nariman Hasanzade has been awarded the Heydar Aliyev Order, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, Hasanzade was awarded the Heydar Aliyev Order for his exceptional merits in the development of Azerbaijani culture.
