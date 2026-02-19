Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan investment projects grow by up to 30%

19 February 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The volume of investment initiatives implemented between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan increased significantly last year, with growth reaching 20–30% across various sectors.

As reported by AzerNEWS, speaking at a roundtable in Baku titled “Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan: The Architecture of Allied Cooperation,” Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, highlighted the expanding economic partnership between the two countries.

According to the ambassador, 13 cities in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have signed cooperation agreements and established sister-city relations. Meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission, the Business Council, and the Interstate Council are held regularly, he added.

Ashrafkhanov emphasized that the strong momentum in bilateral cooperation has been driven by active and trust-based dialogue between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

“The continuous contacts and meetings between our leaders have elevated relations between the two countries to the level of an alliance,” the ambassador said